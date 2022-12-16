Nek Chand’s birth anniversary celebrations begin at Rock Garden

Chandigarh, December 15
The 98th birth anniversary celebrations of Padma Shri Nek Chand, creator of Rock Garden, began at the Nek Chand Memorial today.
The celebrations began with the lighting of diyas. Floral tributes were paid at the wax statue of Nek Chand by Chief Guest Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Chairman, Society for the Maintenance and Development of Rock Garden, and other guests. The programme was followed by Sufi and other performances.
In the evening, Punjabi folk singer Amrinder Bobby mesmerised people with his renditions at Phase III of Rock Garden.
The celebrations would continue till December 18. Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand, was present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’