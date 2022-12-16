Nek Chand’s birth anniversary celebrations begin at Rock Garden

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The 98th birth anniversary celebrations of Padma Shri Nek Chand, creator of Rock Garden, began at the Nek Chand Memorial today.

The celebrations began with the lighting of diyas. Floral tributes were paid at the wax statue of Nek Chand by Chief Guest Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Chairman, Society for the Maintenance and Development of Rock Garden, and other guests. The programme was followed by Sufi and other performances.

In the evening, Punjabi folk singer Amrinder Bobby mesmerised people with his renditions at Phase III of Rock Garden.

The celebrations would continue till December 18. Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand, was present on the occasion.