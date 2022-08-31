Nepalese among 4 nabbed for betting in Panchkula

Panchkula, August 30
The police have nabbed four persons for allegedly betting online on UK cricket matches and recovered 26 mobile phones, six laptops, an LED TV, and Rs 35,000 cash. The accused were operating from a flat in Parshwanath Royal Society in Sector 20.
Those arrested have been identified as Shalesh Vyas (25) and Vishal Chug (23) of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan; Robin Narang (29) of Bikaner; and Bhim Singh, a Nepal national residing in Sector 20, Panchkula.
DCP Surinder Pal Singh said the Sector 26 crime branch had received information that some persons in the society were betting on cricket matches on mobiles from a flat. A team raided the flat and arrested the four suspects besides seizing gadgets, including a USB wire, a remote, two calculators and 16 mobile chargers. The DCP said a case under the Gambling Act had been registered at the Sector 20 police station. He said a special campaign had been launched against those indulging in gambling.
