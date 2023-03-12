Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

A day after a woman was found murdered at a hotel in the city with her throat slit, the police today arrested her husband for the murder.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Nepalese national, Aashish Lohani, and the victim Crystal Lohani. The duo had checked into Kamron Hotel in Kishangarh together and the woman was found murdered yesterday.

The suspect, who has changed his appearance with a fresh haircut and a clean shaved face, was arrested from the Maloya road near Ziri Mandi Chowk.

The suspect had visited Mohali and Ludhiana after the murder. Today, the police received information that he would visit his previous place of residence at Badhmajra to pick up his passbook and ATM card. A naka was laid and the suspect arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect revealed that Crystal, an orphan, was raised by his father in Kathmandu. However, they fell in love and ran away from their home. They started living in Kathmandu where they later got married. He and Crystal came to India five months ago and stayed at different places, including Ludhiana and Badhmajra, and were currently putting up at Pipliwala Town, Mani Majra.

Ashish worked at in Para Night Club in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Crystal at The Real Spa, Sector 26.

The suspect revealed that he eloped with another girl, aged about 18, who was residing on rent on the ground floor of the same building where the duo was living in Pipliwala Town. While they were trying to flee to Nepal, the police apprehended them at Gorakhpur. He returned to Chandigarh, but Crystal had already left the house by then.

On March 8, Crystal met him with her new boyfriend and told him that she did not want to continue her relationship with him. The suspect apologised for his mistake. Then, he and Crystal went to the Kishangarh Hotel where he tried to persuade Crystal, but she refused to live with him.

A day before the murder, Aashish purchased a kitchen knife from the market. The next morning, when she did not forgive him and tried to leave, they had an altercation. It was followed by Aashish allegedly pulling out the knife and stabbing her twice in the neck.