Netherlands auction house sells Chandigarh heritage armchairs for €3,000 despite advance notice; failure to register FIR in time cited

A pair of Pierre Jeanneret-designed X-Leg Armchairs from Chandigarh’s Administrative Buildings was auctioned at Hessink’s Fine Art Auctioneers, Netherlands, on October 10 for €3,000—approximately Rs 3.21 lakh—despite the Chandigarh Administration having been put on specific notice on September 25, fifteen days before the sale, with sufficient time to register an FIR and trigger diplomatic intervention that had successfully stalled overseas auctions in Paris in June and Barcelona in July.

Heritage activist Ajay Jagga, member of the UT Heritage Items Protection Cell and the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Chandigarh Administration flagging the failure and seeking urgent investigation into both the circumstances of the armchairs’ removal from Chandigarh and the breakdown of the intervention chain that allowed the auction to proceed unchecked.

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What went wrong

The Director Culture, Chandigarh Administration, had written to the SSP, Chandigarh, on September 25, seeking FIR registration covering the Netherlands auction, the same legal step that had enabled the Paris and Barcelona stalling. The FIR was not registered in time. Without an active criminal case on record, the Administration had no authenticated investigative material to transmit to the MEA for diplomatic activation of the Indian Mission in the Netherlands—and the auction proceeded.

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In his representation, Jagga has explicitly set out the SOP breakdown: “Culture to Police—Police to lodge FIR—Back to Culture—Culture forwarding it to MEA—MEA using diplomatic channels in foreign country, moves for stalling auction of our heritage. Without this chain functioning in sequence and on time, it is difficult to stall the auctions and save our heritage,” he wrote, adding that a formal SOP mandating time-bound action at each stage was now unavoidable.

The pattern of failure

The Netherlands sale is the second overseas auction to proceed despite advance notice this year, after the Wright Design Auction House, Chicago sale of August 13, where six of eight Chandigarh heritage lots sold for Rs 83 lakh—above estimate—before the diplomatic chain could be completed. In the Chicago case, UNESCO had subsequently written directly to Wright asking it to suspend transfer of ownership of all eight pieces; a parallel intervention through the Dutch mission would have been available for the Netherlands auction had the FIR been registered promptly after September 25.

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By contrast, the Artcurial, Paris sale of September 30 -- the first of the two auctions flagged on September 25 -- saw the Chandigarh lot remain unsold, providing a narrow window that the Administration and police failed to use for the Netherlands case.

Jagga noted that he had also written directly to Hessink’s before the auction seeking suspension of the sale, but that without a formal government communication backed by criminal proceedings, such a request carried limited weight with the auction house.

What is sought now

In his representation, Jagga has sought investigation into how and when the armchairs were removed from Chandigarh, whether any export authorisation was ever granted, how the pieces reached the Netherlands, what ownership documentation the consignor provided to Hessink’s, and what diplomatic steps can now be taken for their repatriation—on the lines of the recovery processes initiated with France and Spain following the stalled Paris and Barcelona auctions.

He has also sought examination of the circumstances that led to the failure to act on the September 25 information in time, so that the lapse is not repeated.

The Netherlands armchairs are the latest addition to an estimated Rs 40-50 crore worth of Chandigarh heritage furniture that has left the country across more than 100 international auctions since 2009, with zero repatriations completed to date.