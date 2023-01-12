Neuro centre to be ready in six months at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The work on the Advanced Neuroscience Centre at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is set to see completion by the mid of this year. Coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 495.31 crore, the 300-bed facility will provide timely, affordable and advanced treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders.

With a number of operating theatres, ICUs and ventilators, the centre will have additional facilities such as ‘brain suite’, mapping, invasive neurophysiological techniques and advanced imaging technology. The building comprises three basements and seven floors, including ground floor.

Also, the mother and child care centre is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 485 crore. It is also a 300-bed facility aimed at improving obstetric and neonatal tertiary care. The project is in the nascent stage, says Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration).