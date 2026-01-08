New academic session begins at PGI

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) formally inaugurated its new academic session at the NINE auditorium here.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior faculty members, administrators, students and staff.

The occasion was graced as the chief guest by Padma Shri recipient Ajeet Bajaj, a renowned mountaineer, adventurer, motivational speaker and brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

He was accompanied by his daughter Deeya Bajaj, an accomplished mountaineer and the guest of honour on the occasion.

Together, they hold the rare distinction of being the first Asian father–daughter duo to climb the Seven Summits, including the Mount Everest.

Addressing the gathering, Ajeet Bajaj said, “Dream big, work relentlessly, face the storms that will come your way, and never settle for being just a good doctor. Aim to be the best — not just in India, but in the world. If you combine skill with teamwork, ethics and compassion, there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

Earlier, welcoming new entrants, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “For the new entrants, I have just one message — there are no free lunches in the PGIMER. This is the greatest institute in India for medical care and research, and excellence here comes only through sustained hard work.”