New BJP team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Recently appointed UT BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today constituted a new city team. Rambir Bhatti, Devinder Singh Babla, Kailash Chand Jain, Raj Kishore, Shakti Prakash Devshali, Sunita Dhawan, Jagtar Singh Jagga and Poonam Sharma were appointed as state vice presidents. Hukum Chand and Amit Jindal were appointed as state general secretaries.

Krishan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Rana, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Ruchi Sekhri, Ramesh Sahore, Gaurav Goel, and Subhash Kumar Maurya are state secretary. Pardeep Kumar Bansal and Avi Bhasin are state treasurers. Deepak Malhotra, Manish Sharma and Sanjay Puri are state office secretaries. Dharinder Tayal, Gurpreet Dhillon, Naresh Arora and Vijay Rana are spokespersons.

Mahendra was retained social media in-charge. IT Cell head is Rajiv Kumar, Mahila Morcha chief is Heera Negi, Yuva Morch is led by Mehakveer Sandhu and Minority Morcha head by Javed Ansari.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP