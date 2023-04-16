New campus of the school inaugurated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator inaugurated a new campus of the school at New Chandigarh. The event commenced with the unveiling of the school's foundation stone by the Governor, marking the beginning of the school's journey. The inaugural ceremony was attended by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Vinay Bublani, Special Secretary, School Education, and Director General, School Education, Punjab, Mohali DC Aashika Jain and RK Saboo, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra.

Valley Public, Panchkula

A workshop on 'Personal body safety education to prevent sexual abuse' was organised at the school by BYJU's in partnership with Bachpan Save the Innocence. Students of middle and senior sections attended the workshop. They were sensitised to safe and unsafe touch, menstrual cycle and the use of sanitary napkins.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

An orientation programme highlighting the curriculum, syllabus and school values and ideology was organised on the school premises for parents of Class XI students (Session 2023-24).

PML SD Public, Sec 32-C, Chandigarh

To incorporate healthy eating habits in the students, "Little Chef Activity" was held at 'PETAL', the primary wing of the school, where students of Classes I and II presented their 'healthy tiffins' in a very attractive manner whereas Class III students came up with brilliant ideas of salad decoration. Class IV and V pupils participated in a sandwich-making activity. Students with distinct work were presented certificates by Principal Monica Sharma.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

To mark the ushering in of the new harvest and a new academic year, the school celebrated its Founder's Day by organising a havan with all students born in the months of March and April. Students of nursery to Class VIII conducted a special assembly to commemorate the ushering in of the new year.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 66, Mohali

Over 500 students from various schools of Chandigarh and Mohali participated in a marathon organised by the school. The race was flagged off by Director Cdr Roopak Chadha and Principal Harjit Kaur. The top rankers were Aadhar Thakur of Ryan International School, Sector 49, in the U-17 boys' category, Ojaswini Ajay from Ryan International (U-17 girls), Gaurav from Ryan International (U-14 boys) and Simreet from Gilco International School, Kharar, in the U-14 girls' category. The overall trophy was won by Ryan International. Gilco International School lifted the runner-up trophy.