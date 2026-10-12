New coach seeks time to take Chandigarh cricket team to next level

Handed the responsibility of taking charge of an unfamiliar squad at the eleventh hour, newly appointed Chandigarh men’s senior team head coach Vinayak R Samant is focusing on getting the best out of his players rather than putting himself under pressure to deliver immediate results. He believes that achieving the desired outcomes may take time.

As Chandigarh opened its Ranji Trophy campaign against hosts Mumbai today, Samant officially took charge of the team. The former first-class cricketer and NCA Level B coach had a brief, one-year stint with the Bihar team before being appointed Chandigarh’s head coach after the squad had left for Mumbai. The UTCA announced the squad on October 6, named the support staff the following day and appointed Samant a day later.

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“Challenges are going to be there every time, but I’m not thinking about them. I’m just trying to get every player on the same page for the first match and trying to play to our strengths, potential and pride. All players are equally good and important. So, the atmosphere in the dressing room is very important,” Samant told The Tribune.

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“As a head coach, I have to take all members to the next level, and for that, I require time. The coming days are crucial as we work on every aspect. I’m really grateful to UTCA Chandigarh for this opportunity and glad to be part of a good bunch of players who are good human beings. At such short notice, I have connected well with the team with the help of Ravi Kant Sharma,” he said.

Sharma was appointed the team’s interim coach after former coach Rajiv Nayyar joined Delhi midway through his contract. Samant was neither part of the selection panel nor involved in any coaching camp with the players in Chandigarh. Asked about the pressure to deliver, given his past record, he said he was focused on the process.

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“There will be pressure to perform well, but, as I said, I’m focusing on the process. If the process is good, the outcome will definitely be better. I am taking one game at a time. The sport is full of uncertainty, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re playing against strong or weak opponents. It’s very important to win sessions in a day’s cricket. For that, we have to be sharp and accurate in all departments. I believe that to do well every day, one has to tick all the boxes at the right time,” he added.

This season, the Chandigarh team has been placed in a tough group featuring Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Railways and other sides. The local cricket fraternity has high expectations from Samant.

“I am working to develop the attitude required to perform consistently, day in and day out. A strong mindset, a positive attitude and smartness are very important to overcome every situation,” he said.

Asked about the team’s temperament ahead of a series of tough challenges, Samant said the players had little choice but to focus on the task at hand.