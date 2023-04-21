New courses at Pbi varsity centre

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday inaugurated 33 new short-term courses at Punjabi University Centre for Emerging and Innovative Technology in Mohali. Sandhwan said the courses were the need of the hour in the era of technology. The courses are of different periods, ranging from one week to 12 weeks, and include python programming, data science, machine learning, deep learning, certificate in data, natural language processing, etc.

Plantation drive at PEC

The Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) organised a plantation drive leading to an expert talk aiming to raise environmental awareness among students. College Director Prof Baldev Setia was the chief guest at the event. Gopal Arya, a renowned environmentalist, was the guest of honour.

College holds athletics meet

The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, organised a two-day annual athletics meet. The event was inaugurated by Principal Dr Mahender Singh followed by an oath-taking ceremony. Various events were conducted for boys and girls such as 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 800 m, three-legged races, long jump, javelin throw, discus throw and shot put. The winners were awarded with prizes and certificates.