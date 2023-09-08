New edu policy need of the hour: Prof

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Chandigarh Management Association organised a discussion on the New Education Policy here on Wednesday.

Among the panelists, Dr SC Vaidya, former Chairman of University Business School (UBS), Panjab University (PU), validated that there is a strong need to match industry needs and academics and also the positive roles that teachers can play in making education more accessible.

Dr Kuldeep Puri of the Department of Education, PU remarked on how education policies have developed since 1950 and how the National Education Policy is a positive approach towards making the Indian Education system competitive.

Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University RS Bawa, said that advancements in technology and globalisation requires professionals to embrace new trends.

#Panjab University Chandigarh