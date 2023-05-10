New guidelines in place for elective admissions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The PGI, Chandigarh, has recently discovered some fraudulent cards being used to avail of services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Health Department has issued new guidelines for all elective admissions under the scheme.

According to the new guidelines, all elective admissions under the Ayushman Bharat scheme must be made only after due verification and approval from the respective state health authorities. Patients who are advised elective admissions under the scheme will now be directed to Ayushman Bharat counters for verification. This verification from the respective state health authorities can take up to two days.

Furthermore, elective admissions will be made only after getting this verification and approval from the state health authorities. However, emergency admissions will continue as per the past practice and will not require verification and approval from the state health authorities.

The move comes after fraudulent cards for availing Ayushman Bharat services were discovered at the PGI. The scheme provides free healthcare services to underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society.

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is a government-funded health insurance scheme aimed at providing financial protection to vulnerable families and individuals from catastrophic health expenditures.