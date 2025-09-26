New high for Chandigarh property rates, Sec 9 house goes for Rs 126 crore

Chandigarh’s property market has entered a new orbit. A luxury bungalow in Sector 9-A has rewritten the city’s real estate history, fetching an unprecedented Rs 126 crore in a registered sale deed dated August 1, 2025.

Spread over a sprawling 4,247 square yards, the property was purchased by the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society (MJMRS) through its representative Kanu Priya, with correspondence address at Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Amritsar district.

This is now the costliest registered property deal in Chandigarh’s history, leaving behind earlier records of Rs 61 crore in 2024 and Rs 45 crore in 2023.

Officials say the mega transaction not only underscores the city’s status as one of India’s most exclusive residential markets, but also reflects the continued demand for legacy addresses in sectors like 8, 9 and 10, which are regarded as the “Lutyens Zone of Chandigarh”.

The Sector 9-A transaction towers over the previous benchmarks by a wide margin. The Rs 126-crore sale deed is more than double the Rs 61-crore Sector 9 deal of 2024, and nearly triple the Rs 45-crore transaction in the same Sector 9 in 2023.

The bungalow, with its plot size of 4,247 sq yd, is among the largest in Chandigarh’s residential inventory. Experts say such big-ticket deals are rare — and every time one is registered, it resets the market valuation across sectors.

Market watchers believe that the actual price paid could have been even higher, as under-reporting remains common practice to save on steep stamp duty. “Registered values often understate the real consideration by at least 15–20 per cent,” said a Chandigarh-based property consultant Mukesh Anand.

Expert take

“This record-breaking deal proves that Chandigarh’s top sectors remain a magnet for India’s wealthiest families. The city commands a premium unmatched by metros because of its exclusivity and limited availability of plots.” — Rajesh Vashisht, Real Estate Analyst

“Registered values often understate the real consideration paid. In reality, the sums could be 15–20% higher. These deals enrich the administration but deepen inequality in housing access.” — Sahil Gupta, Property Consultant