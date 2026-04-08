New Mohali, new rules: How Punjab’s new land acquisition policy benefits farmers

It has been a year of dramatic twists and turns in Punjab’s most ambitious urban expansion drive. A flagship land pooling policy notched up, a political firestorm erupted, a High Court stay landed, the policy scrapped — and then, quietly but decisively, the state came back with a revised model that has changed the rules of the game for tens of thousands of farmers across Greater Mohali and New Chandigarh. The Tribune explains what happened, what changed, and what it all means.

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What is the new land pooling policy

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Punjab’s current Land Pooling Policy was notified by the state’s Department of Housing and Urban Development on November 21 last year, amending an earlier policy from January 2021. It applies across all areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), including new townships, developed sectors, and even land required for roads, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants and electricity substations.

In its simplest form, land pooling means a farmer does not sell his land to the government for cash. Instead, he surrenders his raw agricultural land and receives in its place fully developed urban plots — residential, commercial, or industrial — that are far more valuable and immediately usable.

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Under the current policy, for every acre of agricultural land surrendered in a residential sector, the farmer gets a developed 1,000 sq yd residential plot plus a 200 sq yd commercial SCO site. If he prefers only residential land, he can opt for 1,600 sq yd instead. For land pooled in industrial zones, he receives a 1,600 sq yd developed industrial site, with the option to convert it to the residential-commercial combination. The same flexibility applies to institutional and commercial zone acquisitions.

The policy now also covers land for low/high density townships in New Chandigarh specifically, under a separate set of break-ups tied to the actual landholding in kanals — with villa-type residential plots of 400 to 1,000 sq yd and commercial SCO sites of 200 sq yd available depending on the size of land pooled. A sahuliyat certificate (facilitation certificate) valid for two years from allotment gives the farmer stamp duty exemption when using compensation or plot proceeds to purchase land elsewhere in Punjab. Landowners also receive a subsistence allowance of Rs 30,000 per acre per year for up to three years while waiting for their developed plots.

There is one critical difference this time — the policy is entirely optional, not compulsory. Every farmer affected by the ongoing acquisition proceedings across Greater Mohali and New Chandigarh has a free choice — opt for the land pooling policy and receive developed plots, or decline and take the statutory cash compensation determined under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

How is it different from the scrapped 2025 policy

The now-scrapped Land Pooling Policy-2025, which was notified on June 4, 2025, proposed an almost identical set of land-for-plot entitlements. For residential sectors, farmers were to get 1,000 sq yd of residential land and 200 sq yd of commercial SCO; for industrial and institutional sectors, 1,600 sq yd of developed site. The sahuliyat certificate benefit was included. A special provision for bigger landholders allowed those pooling 9 acres to receive 3 acres for group housing, and those pooling 50 acres to get 30 acres back for plotted development.

On paper, the June 2025 policy looked generous. The problem was not what it offered, but how it was applied. The original policy was designed to be compulsory for all land acquisition proceedings in which the award had not yet been passed. Farmers were not given a choice between pooling and cash. They were told their land would be taken and developed plots returned in lieu — whether they agreed or not. The policy also originally covered a statewide acquisition of 65,533 acres, predominantly agricultural, across the state. The sheer scale, combined with the compulsory nature of the arrangement and widespread distrust about government’s timelines for handing over developed plots, set off a firestorm.

The Tribune first broke the story of the June 2025 acquisition plan on June 10 last year. Protests erupted almost immediately. Farmers from dozens of villages, backed by the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and even the BJP, took to the streets. The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued an interim stay on the policy within weeks. Facing the combined weight of political opposition, farmer agitation and judicial intervention, the state government withdrew the Land Pooling Policy-2025 entirely in August 2025.

What returned in November 2025 was structurally similar but politically transformed: the same incentives, the same plot entitlements — but now as a choice, not a compulsion.

Current versus last year’s acquisition proceedings

The June 2025 plan proposed acquiring 6,285 acres in Mohali alone, covering nine new sectors, including 84, 87, 101, 103 and 120 to 124, as well as left-out areas of Sectors 76 to 80 — entirely under the new compulsory land pooling route.

The High Court stay and subsequent policy withdrawal meant the entire exercise had to be reset. The current acquisition drive, covering 11,103 acres across Greater Mohali and New Chandigarh, proceeds instead under the full statutory framework of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 — with mandatory social impact assessments, public hearings, transparency requirements, gazette notifications at each stage, objection mechanisms and compensation awards determined by law. The process takes longer but rests on an unimpeachable legal foundation.

Critically, under the current proceedings, every farmer has the choice: cash or plots. That single shift from compulsory to optional is what separates the two exercises — and what has begun, at least partly, to change farmer sentiment on the ground.

What do officials say

Senior government officials make a straightforward case based on numbers, according to information shared with The Tribune. Before government’s land acquisition notifications began, the average market price of agricultural land in the affected belt was approximately Rs 5 crore per acre. After the acquisition notifications, which signal upcoming planned urban development and drive up land values, the price has risen to approximately Rs 8 crore per acre.

Under the optional Land Pooling Policy, officials argue, the arithmetic is far more compelling. A farmer who opts for pooling receives either 1,600 sq yd of residential land or 1,000 sq yd residential plus 200 sq yd of SCO commercial land per acre surrendered. The combined market value of these developed plots in a fully planned, serviced township is estimated by GMADA at nearly Rs 16 crore per acre.

What’s coming up

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has framed the entire exercise in strikingly bold terms. “What we are building in Mohali and New Chandigarh is Punjab’s own answer to Chandigarh — bigger, bolder and built by our own people on our own land,” he said. “When Sector 87 rises as Mohali’s Sector 17, when the Aerotropolis becomes the region’s commercial engine, and when New Chandigarh emerges as a world-class township, people will not need to look across the boundary. The day is not far when Chandigarh will look at Mohali and New Chandigarh with envy, not the other way around. This is not just land acquisition — this is Punjab’s urban renaissance.”

The CM’s words carry specific meaning when read against the project plan. The entire 11,103-acre drive covers 10 distinct projects: the tripling of the Aerotropolis near Chandigarh airport through three new pocket clusters (Blocks A-D, E-J, and the Banur extension), two new eco-township developments in New Chandigarh, a new low/high density residential zone, a commercial city centre in Sector 87 modelled on Chandigarh’s iconic Sector 17, two new industrial parks in Sectors 101 and 103, new commercial pockets in Sectors 85, 86 and 88, and 1,240 acres of master plan roads crisscrossing both Mohali and New Chandigarh.

Three awards declared

The Punjab Government has already declared awards for 716 acres at Rs 4.27-6.46 crore/acre (varies by village), with total Rs 3,690.32 crore compensation to develop Eco City-3 in New Chandigarh; 206.39 acres at Rs 1.82-2.23 crore/acre (varies by village), with total Rs 446.22 crore compensation to develop Aerotropolis A, B, C & D, in Mohali; and 309.30 acres at Rs 6.24 crore/acre, with total Rs 1,932.38 crore compensation to develop low/high density township in New Chandigarh. For total area of 1,231 acres, the total award amounts to Rs 6,068.92.

How compensation is calculated

Total compensation per acre includes base market value multiplied by factor 1.5, plus 100% solatium, plus 12% annual interest (Additional Payment) from date of Section 4(1)/11 notification to award date, as mandated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Rehabilitation and resettlement award to be announced separately under Section 31 of the Act after formation of R&R Committee under Section 45.