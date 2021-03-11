New Panchkula MC building to have Rs 4-cr centralised AC system

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, June 10

The local Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 4 crore on setting up a centralised air conditioning system in the new building of the corporation being constructed at Sector 3.

The Urban Local Bodies Department recently gave the nod to the installation of the system. The corporation has also finalised the agency for the work, which has deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 4 crore.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who reviewed development works being carried out in the city at a meeting with officers of the engineering wing, said the work would be started after laying the foundation stone of the project. He said the brick and lintel work had been completed and the building would be ready within six months.

Officials informed the Mayor that the construction of the cattle shed in Sukhdarshanpur village would be completed within a few days. They said construction of the second shed and other remaining works would be carried out at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. They said a temple would also be constructed there and the drawing of the structural design had already been completed. The tender would also be allotted by June 30 and about 300 cows would be kept in the second shed, they said.

The Mayor said recarpeting of city roads was being carried out at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The work in Sector 6, 20, 21, parking area of Sector 20 market and the Industrial Area, Phase 2, had either been completed or was nearing completion.

Goyal said the MC had decided to issue a notice to the agency, which was allotted the work of fencing the vacant MC land in the city, for not carrying out the work and to seek its reply within seven days. He said if the agency did not start the work immediately, it would be blacklisted.

He said the MC had also decided to hire machinery at a cost of Rs 47 lakh for opening blocked road gullies before the rainy season.

Will be ready in 6 months: Mayor