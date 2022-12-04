New Panchkula Zila Parishad members administered oath

Panchkula, December 3
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today administered oath to 10 newly elected members of the Zila Parishad during a ceremony held at the Mini-Secretariat here.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Development and Panchayat Minister Devendr Babli addressed the newly elected members of Panchayati Raj institutions through an online medium.
Zila Parishad members administered oath included Mandeep Singh (ward number 1), Rajindra Singh (ward 2), Monika Devi (ward 3), Sunil Kumar (ward 4), Roma Devi (ward 5), Balwinder Singh (ward 6), Pooja Rani (ward 7), Bahadur Singh (ward 8), Mala Rani (ward 9) and Sudarshan Renu (ward 10).
