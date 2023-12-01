New Public girls win basketball tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

In the final of the 17th Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, the hosts, New Public School, Sector 18, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat (Himachal Pradesh) by eight points.

Shanvi of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat, was awarded the upcoming player of the Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, while Himanshu of New Public School was awarded the upcoming player of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Anshu was adjudged player of the tournament in the girls’ category, while Gaurav of Gurukul Global School was awarded the player of the tournament title in the boy’s category. Teams from across the nation participated in this three-day event. The winners of the tournament were awarded the Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa.