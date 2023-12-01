New Public girls win basketball tournament

Chandigarh, November 30
In the final of the 17th Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, the hosts, New Public School, Sector 18, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat (Himachal Pradesh) by eight points.
Shanvi of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat, was awarded the upcoming player of the Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, while Himanshu of New Public School was awarded the upcoming player of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament.
Anshu was adjudged player of the tournament in the girls’ category, while Gaurav of Gurukul Global School was awarded the player of the tournament title in the boy’s category. Teams from across the nation participated in this three-day event. The winners of the tournament were awarded the Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...