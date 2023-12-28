New public toilet to come up at Sec 46-B market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The demolition of the old toilet block and the construction of a new public convenience at the super market in Sector 46-B began today.

Area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi stated that the new toilet block will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 15 lakh. “The old toilet was very small and had no roof over it. As a result, members of the public using that toilet had to face a lot of inconvenience, especially during the monsoon.”

Gabi said he had met with officials of the Chandigarh Administration and got the nod for additional space.