New site picked, waste won't pile up at Jhuriwala: P'kula MC to HC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) officials have claimed that a new dumping site has been selected for the waste collected from the city and garbage will not pile up at Jhuriwala.

During a hearing in a case against the Jhuriwala dumping site on April 24, the MC authorities sought some time from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to file a fresh status report in the matter. The court has fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing.

Shivalik Vikas Manch president advocate Vijay Bansal and the Citizen Committee House Owners had filed a case in the High Court against the setting up of a dumping site at Jhuriwala. During the hearing, senior advocate Amit Jhaji, advocate Prashant Gupta and advocate Nikita Garg were present on behalf of Shivalik Vikas Manch and Citizen Committee House Owners, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain on behalf of the Central Government, advocate Ashish Rawal and Additional Advocate General Deepak Balyan on behalf of the Haryana Government, advocates Ankur Mittal and Kuldeep Kaur on behalf of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and advocate RS Madan appeared for

the National Highway Authority of India.

The Panchkula MC informed during the hearing that the waste would be segregated and processed and sent further and the garbage would not pile up in Jhuriwala.

The counsel for Bansal and Citizens Committee House Owners said there were still heaps of garbage at Jhuriwala and if the corporation had selected a site, why was garbage still being dumped there. There were piles of wet and dry waste, the counsel said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bansal had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard in the year 2011. He said dumping of garbage in Jhuriwala was causing damage to the environment and forest area and would adversely affect the forest and wildlife. Apart from this, groundwater was also getting polluted due to dumping of waste, he added.