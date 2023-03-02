New sports policy likely to benefit local assns

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 1

As the city struggles to get its sports policy for over a decade now, it has been learnt that the policy is getting drafted in such a way that it will not only help the local sportspersons, but also local sports associations, especially the ones headed by influential people of the city.

Though drafting of this sports policy is still under consideration, a survey has been conducted to choose government school grounds in order to allot these to certain associations as soon as the policy comes into existence. The associations will be allowed to run operations on government-owned grounds under the programme of promotion of sports.

Highly placed sources also claimed that certain associations have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with people running operations at government grounds without any proper documentation. One such MoU has also been doing the rounds on the social media.

No lessons learnt

Effort to pick up government grounds for running operations by private sports associations is not new. The only difference is that earlier it was initiated by bureaucrats or politicians holding close proximity with the local authorities. Now, they are trying to bring it under a rule for avoiding any hassle. The flop project of allotting four tennis courts located at government schools to the local tennis association is not the sole example for this. Instead, handing over of a ground to Leaders in Cricket Club through advertising was also withdrawn by officials. The ground was totally revamped and dressing rooms were built at a cost of Rs 33.13 lakh with the help of contribution by the Punjab Cricket Association, claimed sources.

In return, the association hosted several BCCI-affiliated matches. However, there’s no record if any match fee was paid to the Education Department. On March 28, 2018, the administration had directed the Education Department to shut the operations of these private academies (three) running at government school grounds. The Finance Department also rejected the proposal submitted by a committee formed by the Director Public Instructions, School, to lease out various government school grounds in the city.

According to sources, the proposal to lease out school grounds on a monthly rent of nearly Rs 2 lakh, along with other rules and regulations, which include giving away grounds free of cost for departmental and inter-school championships, free coaching to poor kids, submitting the booking amount to the District Education Office (DEO) and taking prior permission for allowing any private club/team to the play there, had been rejected by the higher authorities.

Poor upkeep, staff shortage to blame!

In Chandigarh, stadiums are under the UT Sports Department, while government school grounds are under the Education Department. A majority of the sports associations in Chandigarh operate from these grounds after taking due permission. Affiliated matches or camps are being conducted free of cost, despite several sports associations charging entry fee from participating teams or taking grants from their parent associations.

While the stadiums are being maintained by the Sports Department, the Education Department lags in upkeep of grounds at schools. This has resulted in private players/associations to grab the opportunity. Also, the lack of physical education teachers or coaches makes the conditions of these fields more vulnerable.

The Education Department recently handed over various projects to the Sports Department for managing the operations. However, the unavailability of proper staff has affected the sports culture in government schools.

“We are considering a policy, but it’s nothing that we are giving it right away. It is under consideration. Any development made will be initiated on part of the Sports Department as they are making the policy. There’s no such decision of allotting grounds to some specific associations. Our grounds remain empty most of the time and it is always better to learn from the mistakes in the past and improve in future,” said a highly placed official in the education department.

UTCA’s proposal

In January, the standing committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, headed by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, had suggested opening government school grounds to public and simultaneously to the association. The committee chairman had claimed that discussions were held regarding the Sports and Education Departments considering the UTCA’s proposal of allocating grounds of five schools to the association and opening the grounds to the public.

Who is forming the policy

While the Sports Department has been drafting the sports policy since a decade now, questions have been raised over who is contributing in the formation of this policy. Besides administration officials, the policy is said to have been drafted under the consideration of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, which doesn’t feature any prominent sports personality from Chandigarh. Other sports associations, former coaches/sports department officials/district sports officers and Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) are also hoping to be approached for making contributions.