Home / Chandigarh / New villages under Mohali Municipal Corporation under focus

New villages under Mohali Municipal Corporation under focus

Administration assesses infra shortcomings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Office of the Municipal Corporation in Mohali.
The Mohali administration, GMADA, the Municipal Corporation (MC) held a review meeting to assess the issues/problems of the civic infrastructure in the newly included areas in the extended limits of the civic body. Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, officials of the engineer wing of the MC, GMADA, and Water Supply and Sewerage Board attended the meeting.

Major issues related to water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage, ponds and STPs in various villages and colonies were reviewed. Time-bound decisions were taken to ensure completion of works before formal handover and onset of the monsoon season.

It was also informed during the meeting that the waterlogging issues in Green Enclave were being addressed through a dedicated project funded by GMADA, the tenders for which had already been floated by the Municipal Corporation.

At Ballomajra, cleaning of rainwater drains and provision of two-three feet diameter pipe at Patiala Ki Rao, estimated cost of which was Rs 30 lakh, were discussed. During the meeting senior officials were informed that the STP at TDI were functioning satisfactorily.

Directions were given to officials concerned for conducting a survey as well as clean and desilt ponds and sewer lines under the Amrit Yojana in villages including Balongi, Landran, Nanu Majra, Sambalki, Mauli Baidwan, Kambali, Lakhnaur and Bilali,

Stormwater management issues in Gateway City and TDI City were reviewed, and GMADA was directed to submit a comprehensive plan. Officials were asked to urgently address infrastructure concerns in Phase 11, including street lighting and road works.

