New waste processing plant: Mayor, councillors to be part of high-powered committee

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 23

A few days after MC councillors rejected the agenda of setting up a new waste processing plant in Dadu Majra, the UT Administration has decided to have representation of the Mayor and all councillors in the high-powered committee.

Confirming the same, Mayor Anup Gupta said the administration has intimated the MC to have councillors from the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD in the committee, which decides all technical aspects of the project.

Besides, the MC has decided to give presentation regarding the project to all councillors and party representatives. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Chief Engineer NP Sharma today gave a presentation to BJP councillors, its leaders and nominated councillors.

“Now, other councillors and their leaders will be called party-wise. We have already got a call from the Congress for the presentation. Following this, a meeting of the committee will be held where their suggestion will be included,” said the Mayor.

However, AAP councillor Kuldeep Dhalor slammed the BJP saying: “What kind of presentation is this where councillors and leaders of one party are present. We have no information about any presentation. I am against setting up of this plant in Dadu Majra. I will hit the road, if it is okayed to be set up here.”

In the May 13 House meeting, the councillors had said that they would not approve the agenda till the Mayor and other public representatives were included in the committee.

The civic body has proposed to establish an integrated municipal solid waste processing plant of 550 TPD (tonne per day) capacity for 27 years at Dadu Majra by hiring a company through a tendering.