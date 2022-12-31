New Year's Eve: 400 policemen, 37 barricades on Panchkula roads

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 30

In view of the New Year Eve celebrations on December 31, the police will set up 37 barricades from 7 pm onwards to maintain law and order in the district.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said special barricading would be done at 37 places from 7 pm tomorrow. As many as 400 police personnel would be deployed for tight security. Apart from this, continuous patrolling would be done by 24 police riders, 12 PCRs, 17 emergency vehicles and 24 QRT riders. Police-gazetted officers would also keep a tab on anti-social activities and action would be taken against the violators as per law.

Sumer Pratap said special care would be taken for the safety of women. A special police barricade would be set up for the safety of women.

Continuous patrolling in dist Continuous patrolling will be done by 24 police riders, 12 PCRs, 17 emergency vehicles and 24 QRT riders

Police-gazetted officers will keep a tab on anti-social activities

Women police personnel to be deployed at every barricade

The DCP said special police barricading would be done at 11 places to check drunken driving. He appealed to Panchkula residents to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

15 shifting nakas, 1,500 cops to keep vigil

Mohali: To maintain law and order in the district, Mohali police laid 15 shifting nakas today. The police said the nakas would be shifted after nearly one hour.

On the New Year’s Eve, as many as 1,500 cops would be deployed to check hooliganism and drunken driving in Mohali. On December 31, more shifting nakas would be laid in the city. Police personnel would be deployed till 2 am. Drunken driving nakas would be set up near clubs and eateries. The Mohali administration has fixed the closing timings of clubs, hotels, dhabas, carts and shops at 1 am on December 31 to maintain law and order.