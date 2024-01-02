New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Chandigarh, January 1
Incidents of quarrel on New Year’s Eve kept the UT police on their toes. The city reported 55 incidents of quarrel and PCR vehicles rushed to the spot.
The police said the celebrations concluded peacefully without any untoward incident. More than 1,000 security personnel were deployed in the city to keep a check on hooliganism.
As many as 467 calls were received at the Police Control Room between 8 pm last evening and 8 am today, of which PCR vehicles were dispatched to 195 spots.
The police said the PCR also attended 16 spots following complaints of nuisance, including five of bursting crackers. Meanwhile, three fire incidents and 107 miscellaneous spots were attended by PCR teams.
Besides, 14 road accidents were also reported from different parts of the city.
