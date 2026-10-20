New Zealand delegation meets Chandigarh Mayor, MC Commissioner

A two-member delegation from New Zealand visited the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and met Mayor Saurabh Joshi and MC Commissioner Amit Kumar to explore possibilities of establishing friendly relations between Chandigarh and Rotorua, New Zealand.

The delegation comprised Dr Pim Borren, Chief Executive; and Paramdip Singh, Director, Special Projects, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand. Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including cultural exchange, tourism, and sharing of best practices in urban development and civic administration.

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