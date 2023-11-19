Newborn found dead at Panchkula Civil Hospital

Panchkula, November 18
The body of a newborn girl was found in a bathroom at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, here on Saturday. The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and started investigating the matter.
Sombir Singh, Station House Office (SHO), Sector 7 police station, said a sanitation worker of the hospital had found the body while performing his duty.
The SHO said the infant was only about 10-12 hours old. The police had registered a case under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the body of a child) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.
