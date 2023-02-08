Newborn’s Death: Mother sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

A woman, who allegedly tried to bury her newborn girl in a pit, has been sent to judicial custody. Anita Devi, 26, a resident of Karoran village in Nayagaon, has been charged with murder on the statement of her husband Raj Kumar, 28.

The incident took place on Sunday when the woman’s husband had gone out. He came back and became suspicious on not finding the newborn. On questioning, the woman, who already has two sons, confessed to the crime. Raj Kumar informed the police and the child was reportedly taken out in unconscious condition and sent to the PGI where she died on Monday.