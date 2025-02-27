DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Newsletter released

Newsletter released

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig released the newsletter ‘Igniting Young Minds’, a pioneering initiative of the university designed to instil a scientific and conscientious culture at the school level. The programme is dedicated to nurturing creative thinking, experiential...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig released the newsletter ‘Igniting Young Minds’, a pioneering initiative of the university designed to instil a scientific and conscientious culture at the school level.

The programme is dedicated to nurturing creative thinking, experiential learning and holistic development among students of government schools in Chandigarh.

The initiative operates through key structured modules, including academic augmentation – hands-on practical experiences to deepen scientific understanding, fostering innovation – mentorship for national/state-level science competitions, exposure visits & nature walks – enhancing real-world learning through field-based interactions and holistic development – activities promoting wellness, health and hygiene.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper