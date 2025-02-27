Newsletter released

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig released the newsletter ‘Igniting Young Minds’, a pioneering initiative of the university designed to instil a scientific and conscientious culture at the school level.

The programme is dedicated to nurturing creative thinking, experiential learning and holistic development among students of government schools in Chandigarh.

The initiative operates through key structured modules, including academic augmentation – hands-on practical experiences to deepen scientific understanding, fostering innovation – mentorship for national/state-level science competitions, exposure visits & nature walks – enhancing real-world learning through field-based interactions and holistic development – activities promoting wellness, health and hygiene.