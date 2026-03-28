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Home / Chandigarh / Nexus Elante hosts Sanam concert

Nexus Elante hosts Sanam concert

Audiences gather in large numbers to witness the band perform

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:20 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Sanam performs at Nexus Elante
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Nexus Elante recently hosted a live concert by Sanam.

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The Courtyard came alive as audiences gathered in large numbers to witness the band perform tracks including “Kya Hua Tera Wada”, “Gulabi Aankhen”, “Lag Jaa Gale” and “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi”.

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The event witnessed fans engaging throughout the evening — singing along and capturing moments.

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With the successful execution of the Sanam concert, Nexus Elante continues to reinforce its position as a preferred destination for live entertainment in the Tricity region.

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