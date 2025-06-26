DT
Nexus Elante hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par

Nexus Elante hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par

The experience was curated for over 150 specially-abled individuals and their caregivers
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Nexus Elante partnered with The Smiling Dandelion Foundation to host a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par.
Nexus Elante partnered with The Smiling Dandelion Foundation to host a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. The experience was curated for over 150 specially-abled individuals and their caregivers.

This initiative was designed to create a barrier-free space where people of all abilities could come together and enjoy the magic of cinema. The film highlights the experiences of specially-abled children, urging society to embrace them for their individuality. By offering an accessible and welcoming experience, this collaboration aims to spark meaningful conversations around representation and the importance of equal participation in public life, said a press release.

