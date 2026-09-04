Nexus Elante launches ‘Style Rush’ for festive fashion season

Nexus Elante has launched ‘Style Rush’, a month-long fashion campaign aimed at showcasing the latest Autumn-Winter collections and festive-season trends.

A press release issued here said that the campaign, which began on September 1, brings together new arrivals, curated trends and style inspiration across fashion, footwear, beauty and accessories. Leading brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Levi’s, ONLY, Vero Moda and Sephora are participating in the campaign.

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Nexus Elante said the programme has been curated keeping in mind Chandigarh’s evolving fashion preferences as consumers begin planning their festive wardrobes.