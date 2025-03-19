Nexus Elante Mall celebrates 12th anniversary with ‘The Jungle Tales’ experience

Nexus Elante Mall on Wednesday announced its 12th anniversary celebrations with ‘The Jungle Tales,’ an experience to transport visitors into the heart of the wilderness. Starting on March 20, the mall will create memorable experiences for families, thrill-seekers, and nature enthusiasts alike.

‘The Jungle Tales’ is designed for visitors of all ages. With life-sized animals, breathtaking décor, and interactive activities, the jungle truly comes alive.