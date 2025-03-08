DT
Nexus Elante Mall to live screen Champions Trophy final

Nexus Elante Mall to live screen Champions Trophy final

Screening to begin at 1:30 pm
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:53 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh will live screen the much-anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday.
Nexus Elante has set up Chandigarh’s largest screen, allowing fans to experience every thrilling moment of the game. The screening will begin at 1:30 pm.


