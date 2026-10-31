Nexus Elante Mall unveils ‘The Sacred Lotus’ Diwali décor

Nexus Elante Mall has unveiled its Diwali décor themed ‘The Sacred Lotus’, blending traditional Indian art with modern technology. Inspired by Rajasthan’s Pichwai paintings and the cultural significance of the lotus, the installation celebrates India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage.

The centrepiece is a magnificent lotus structure housing a 360-degree projection dome, offering visitors an immersive experience through visual storytelling, art and light. Symbolising purity, prosperity and Goddess Lakshmi, the lotus reflects the spirit of Diwali, while the installation gives traditional artistic expressions a contemporary touch.

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