Nexus Elante unveils Tricity’s largest jewel souk

Nexus Elante has launched the region’s largest Jewel Souk, a premium jewellery zone bringing leading Indian and international brands together under one roof ahead of the peak wedding season. The newly introduced space was inaugurated in the presence of actor and style icon Sonam Bajwa.

The Jewel Souk features an extensive range of gold, diamond, polki, bridal and contemporary jewellery. Brands housed in the zone include Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Bluestone, CaratLane and Senco Gold & Diamonds, among others.

Regional Director North, Salim Roopani, said the initiative aims to meet evolving consumer aspirations by offering trusted brands, variety and convenience in a refined retail setting.

The Jewel Souk is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.