NGO celebrates progress of govt school students

The first annual function of Jang and Rani Dilawari Foundation’s educational initiative was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Dhanas on Wednesday.

Founded by Prof Jang Dilawari, former head gastroenterology, PGI, and his wife Rani Dilawari, the foundation provides special teaching for 7-8 year underperforming children of government schools.

Inaugurating the function, HPS Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh, lauded the foundation’s initiative for helping the children of government schools and urged them to cover other schools as well under their initiative.

PGI Director, Dr Vivek Lal, urged the parents to send their children to school. He said the best way to keep children away from drugs was to send them to school.