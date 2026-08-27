NGO kids celebrate Rakhi with Chandigarh Chief Secretary

A delegation of the Ummeed NGO, the implementing agency for the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) programme, visited Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad’s office to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisement

The delegation included children who had previously been out of school but had been successfully brought back into the fold of formal education through the dedicated efforts and interventions of the NGO under the SMILE project. The children are now regularly attending school and taking important steps towards building a secure and dignified future. During the interaction, the girls tied rakhis on Prasad’s wrist.

Advertisement