NGO sponsors education of children

Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society, which adopts children from financially challenged background and sposors their entire education, organised a motivational seminar for the needy and hardworking students to guide them towards higher education and professional success.

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The seminar was attended by Atul Jain, managing director of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, as the chief guest. During the function, the society adopted 10 needy and meritorious students and assured them support for their education and future growth.

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Jain said that in today’s AI-driven world, professional skills were extremely important for achieving success.

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He emphasised that education played the most important role in shaping a successful person. “Education gives both knowledge and character, and both are essential for achieving success in life,” he said.