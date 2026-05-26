icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / NGO sponsors education of children

NGO sponsors education of children

Adopts children from financially challenged background

article_Author
Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 01:19 AM May 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Sheela Alipuria Charitable Society, which adopts children from financially challenged background and sposors their entire education, organised a motivational seminar for the needy and hardworking students to guide them towards higher education and professional success.

Advertisement

The seminar was attended by Atul Jain, managing director of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, as the chief guest. During the function, the society adopted 10 needy and meritorious students and assured them support for their education and future growth.

Advertisement

Jain said that in today’s AI-driven world, professional skills were extremely important for achieving success.

Advertisement

He emphasised that education played the most important role in shaping a successful person. “Education gives both knowledge and character, and both are essential for achieving success in life,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts