DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / NGT exempts Chandigarh Chief Secy from appearance in tree-felling case

NGT exempts Chandigarh Chief Secy from appearance in tree-felling case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has exempted the UT Chief Secretary from virtual appearance until further orders.

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad had appeared virtually before the tribunal during a hearing in a case pertaining to alleged felling of trees during preparatory activities for the proposed bulk material market in Sector 56. The Principal Bench of the NGT had directed the Chief Secretary to appear virtually before the tribunal and assist it in the matter on August 31.

Advertisement

The direction was issued on an application filed by Rajinder K Singla. The applicant had raised questions regarding alleged compliance with environmental laws in connection with the approximate 44-acre bulk market project, comprising 191 one-kanal commercial plots and 48 booth sites.

Advertisement

According to the application, the project allegedly falls within the ambit of item 8(a)/8(b) of the EIA notification, 2006, making prior environmental clearance necessary. The applicant has alleged that the project was undertaken without obtaining the requisite environmental clearance, consent to establish and consent to operate.

The applicant also alleged that around 332 trees were felled during preparatory activities. The application further alleges that no proper environmental impact assessment, public consultation or statutory environmental appraisal had been undertaken before proceeding with the project.

Advertisement

Singla urged the NGT to examine the alleged violations, undertake a comprehensive environmental assessment, direct appropriate ecological restoration and impose environmental compensation under the polluter pays principle, besides ensuring compliance with the precautionary principle, sustainable development and public trust doctrine.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts