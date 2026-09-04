NGT exempts Chandigarh Chief Secy from appearance in tree-felling case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has exempted the UT Chief Secretary from virtual appearance until further orders.

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad had appeared virtually before the tribunal during a hearing in a case pertaining to alleged felling of trees during preparatory activities for the proposed bulk material market in Sector 56. The Principal Bench of the NGT had directed the Chief Secretary to appear virtually before the tribunal and assist it in the matter on August 31.

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The direction was issued on an application filed by Rajinder K Singla. The applicant had raised questions regarding alleged compliance with environmental laws in connection with the approximate 44-acre bulk market project, comprising 191 one-kanal commercial plots and 48 booth sites.

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According to the application, the project allegedly falls within the ambit of item 8(a)/8(b) of the EIA notification, 2006, making prior environmental clearance necessary. The applicant has alleged that the project was undertaken without obtaining the requisite environmental clearance, consent to establish and consent to operate.

The applicant also alleged that around 332 trees were felled during preparatory activities. The application further alleges that no proper environmental impact assessment, public consultation or statutory environmental appraisal had been undertaken before proceeding with the project.

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Singla urged the NGT to examine the alleged violations, undertake a comprehensive environmental assessment, direct appropriate ecological restoration and impose environmental compensation under the polluter pays principle, besides ensuring compliance with the precautionary principle, sustainable development and public trust doctrine.