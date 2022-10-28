NGT team takes stock of development projects in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 27

An National Green Tribunal (NGT) team comprising Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Justice Harpreet Singh (retd) and former Chief Secretary SC Agarwal visited Fatehgarh Sahib district to take stock of the ongoing development projects.

The team members said they inspected sites where development works for the protection of environment were going in the state. A report about the status of these projects would be submitted in the court, they added.

Talking to the media Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, MP-cum-member of the NGT monitoring committee, said it was responsibility of every section of society to protect environment. He said a fine of Rs 2,000 crore was imposed on the state government by the NGT for not cleaning dumping grounds.

Team members said the government was not supposed to pay fine to the court, but the amount was to be kept in a separate account under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and spent on environment projects only.

Agarwal said environment pollution had been curbed to a large extent. The menace of stubble burning could not be eradicated until the projects using crop residue started functioning, he said. A comprehensive programme to clean all dumps in Punjab had been prepared, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Anupreeta Johal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Dinesh Vashshit, SDM, Fatehgarh Sahib, Harpreet Singh Atwal, Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Jugal Kishore and other officials were also present on the occasion.

