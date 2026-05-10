NH to Delhi blocked for an hour as two groups clash outside Lalru police station

A dispute between two parties led to a blockade of the Ambala-Chandigarh main road in front of the Lalru police station for more than an hour on Saturday, leading to chaos and massive traffic jam around 9.45 pm.

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Traffic came to a complete halt for about an hour, causing inconvenience to commuters. Ambulances and other VIP vehicles were also stuck. After considerable effort, the police cleared the blockade and resumed flow of traffic.

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A long-standing dispute had been brewing between two families living in the Sardarpura neighbourhood of Lalru. The police took action against both parties but the situation escalated after members of one family began abusing the other.

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A verbal altercation between retired cop Balbir Singh’s family with the family of Gurpreet Singh Jastana Kala Wale led Gurpreet Singh and his associates to block the main road.

Gurpreet Singh alleged that the Lalru police were not listening to him and alleged corruption running rampant at the Lalru police station. The police said strict action would be taken for the blockade on the NH.