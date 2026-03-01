NHAI awards Zirakpur bypass work, construction to begin soon

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday awarded work of two key highway projects in the Tricity — the 19.2-km Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass and the 10.3-km spur connecting it to the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway. The authority issued letters of award (LOA) to the lowest eligible bidders, a day after The Tribune reported the impending awards on Thursday.

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The LOAs formally designated Gurugram-based RKCPL Limited as the selected bidder for the bypass project and Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited for the spur. Both firms have been directed to confirm acceptance of their respective awards within seven days and execute the concession agreements within 45 days.

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Together, the two awards set in motion construction of the Rs 1,983-crore project on the ground — the most decisive step yet towards dismantling the chronic traffic gridlock that has plagued Zirakpur and its surrounding Tricity corridors for years.

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For the six-lane bypass — running 19.2 km from its junction with NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) to NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) across Punjab and Haryana, executed on the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) — the NHAI has accepted RKCPL Limited’s financial bid of Rs 1,380 crore, which is 14.06 per cent below the authority’s estimated Bid Project Cost of Rs 1,605.85 crore. The Gurugram firm, whose authorised signatory is Krishan Kumar Goyal, is required to furnish a performance security of Rs 69 crore —equivalent to 5 per cent of the bid project cost — within 30 days of executing the concession agreement.

For the six-lane greenfield spur — a 10.3-km access-controlled corridor starting from the Ambala-Chandigarh section of NH-205A and terminating at the Zirakpur bypass (under the HAM in Punjab) — the NHAI has accepted Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited’s bid of Rs 603 crore, which is 14.19 per cent below the estimated bid project cost of Rs 702.74 crore. The Gurugram-based firm, headed by Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar, is required to deposit a performance security of Rs 30.15 crore within 30 days of signing the concession agreement. Both companies are also required to incorporate special purpose vehicles (SPVs) as limited liability companies under the Companies Act 2013 for executing their respective projects.

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The bypass, with a two-year completion period from the date of award, is expected to be operational by early 2028. The spur, which carries an 18-month deadline, could be ready by late 2027. Once both become functional, vehicles travelling from Delhi, Ambala and Chandigarh towards Panchkula, Baddi and Shimla will be able to bypass Zirakpur’s congested urban grid, one of the most choked junctions in North India.

The 19.2-km bypass, featuring a 6.195-km elevated section, multiple flyovers and a railway overbridge, will create a dedicated six-lane, access-controlled corridor to the southeast of the Tricity. The 10.3-km spur, which includes two major bridges across the Ghaggar and 14 underpasses, fills the last major uncleared link in the ring road network by intercepting traffic from Ambala and Delhi on the green-field expressway near Rajo Majra village and feeding it directly onto the bypass before it enters any urban junction.

The twin awards mark the most significant milestone in years for the ₹12,000-crore Tricity ring road, a 244-km eight-project orbital network that has been in the making since 2023. It is designed to redirect non-local traffic away from the congested urban cores of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The ring road's other major components, the 61.23-km Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Corridor is 80 per cent complete with a May target, the IT City-Kurali stretch is already open to traffic and the 27.37-km Mohali-Sirhind corridor is 78 per cent complete.

Once fully operational, the ring road will divert thousands of vehicles daily from Chandigarh’s internal arteries and strengthen connectivity across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.