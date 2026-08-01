NHAI studies alternative routes for Zirakpur bypass

A day before the Punjab and Haryana High Court is scheduled to resume hearing on the Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun preliminary work to study alternative alignments for the Rs 1,878-crore project. It is expected to seek additional time from the court when the case comes up tomorrow to conduct a proper study and file a fresh report.

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Sources confirmed to The Tribune that the NHAI had initiated the process of examining alternative routes following the court’s direction and was likely to request the Bench for more time to engage a reputed technical expert body or institution for the purpose, as mandated in the July 15 order.

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In its order, a division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor had directed the NHAI to carry out a proper re-survey to explore all possible alignment options — with the assistance of a reputed expert body or institution — and file a fresh report within 10 days.

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The court’s direction came after it examined two petitions in which the petitioners argued that the proposed bypass, in its current alignment, would lead to the felling of more than 4,000 trees. They contended this could be entirely avoided through either a minor realignment of the elevated stretch towards the Ghaggar riverbed or an alternative alignment through the sector-dividing road in Panchkula near Peer Muchhalla, which would save the entire forest belt in that area.

The NHAI’s counsel, on instructions from Project Director Aashim Bansal, who was present in court, cited technical difficulties with both options. The authority also placed a comparative technical report before the Bench, which was taken on record. However, the court was not persuaded.

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The petitioners pointed out that similar realignments had been successfully executed at various sites across the country and alleged that the NHAI had relied on a report prepared by a private entity, acting in a predetermined manner without seeking any independent expert assessment. They urged the court to refer the matter to a body of the stature of IIT-Roorkee.

The Bench, after perusing the NHAI’s report and examining both alternative proposals, observed prima facie that “an endeavour should be made in right earnest by the NHAI to examine all possible options in order to mitigate the ecological damage while carrying out the development activities of the proposed bypass.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The project has faced repeated delays since its conception in 2020. Letters of Award were issued to contractors RKCPL Limited (Bypass, Rs 1,380 crore) and Ceigall Infra Projects (Spur, Rs 603 crore) on March 27, with groundwork expected to begin shortly thereafter. The High Court stay on tree felling, first imposed on April 1, has since kept construction in limbo.

The bypass forms the critical southeastern arc of the Rs 12,000-crore, 244-km Tricity Ring Road and is designed to decongest the choked Zirakpur-Panchkula corridor, cutting travel time from 35 minutes to 17 minutes.