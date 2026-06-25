DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / NHM employees to boycott Pulse Polio Programme amid agitation against Punjab Government

NHM employees to boycott Pulse Polio Programme amid agitation against Punjab Government

Strike demanding regularisation of service and equal pay for equal work enters Day 3 in Fatehgarh Sahib

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NHM employees protest outside the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday.
Advertisement

With their indefinite strike entering its third day on Wednesday, employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) intensified their agitation by announcing their decision to boycott the upcoming Pulse Polio campaign.

Advertisement

District NHM Union president Harpal Singh said all NHM workers of the district have been on strike since June 22 and have suspended work at the Civil Surgeon’s office and various health department establishments. “The decision to boycott the Pulse Polio programme was taken in line with the directions issued by the state leadership of the union,” he added.

Advertisement

The protesting employees alleged that despite repeated representations, the government had failed to address their long-pending demands, forcing them to resort to stronger measures. They said the boycott was intended to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issues of NHM workers.

Advertisement

Among the key demands raised by the employees were regularisation of services, implementation of equal pay for equal work, grant of loyalty bonus, inclusion of employees in the government gazette, withdrawal of the newly introduced incentive proforma and removal of restrictions on private practice. Union leaders said employees from various cadres had joined the agitation and vowed to continue their struggle until their demands were accepted by the government.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts