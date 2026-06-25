NHM employees to boycott Pulse Polio Programme amid agitation against Punjab Government

With their indefinite strike entering its third day on Wednesday, employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) intensified their agitation by announcing their decision to boycott the upcoming Pulse Polio campaign.

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District NHM Union president Harpal Singh said all NHM workers of the district have been on strike since June 22 and have suspended work at the Civil Surgeon’s office and various health department establishments. “The decision to boycott the Pulse Polio programme was taken in line with the directions issued by the state leadership of the union,” he added.

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The protesting employees alleged that despite repeated representations, the government had failed to address their long-pending demands, forcing them to resort to stronger measures. They said the boycott was intended to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issues of NHM workers.

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Among the key demands raised by the employees were regularisation of services, implementation of equal pay for equal work, grant of loyalty bonus, inclusion of employees in the government gazette, withdrawal of the newly introduced incentive proforma and removal of restrictions on private practice. Union leaders said employees from various cadres had joined the agitation and vowed to continue their struggle until their demands were accepted by the government.