NIA arrests 6th accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case linked with Rinda, Passia  

In a major breakthrough in the Chandigarh grenade attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Punjab resident, who played a vital role in the entire conspiracy that was masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists.

Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia were among the four accused chargesheeted in the case by the NIA last month.

The two terrorists were chargesheeted as absconders, while the other two accused were among the five persons previously arrested in the case.

In the latest arrest, Abhijot Singh of Gurdaspur was taken into custody by the NIA, which identified him as the unidentified person whose role had surfaced during investigation.

Abhijot, already in prison for another grenade attack at a police station, was found to have been in direct contact with Happy and an important part of the conspiracy.

NIA investigations have revealed that Abhijot, on the directions of Happy, had conducted detailed reconnaissance of the target location multiple times in July and August 2024.

He had also arranged a motorcycle with a fake number plate for use in the execution of the crime. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.

Investigations have also revealed that Happy had provided pistols to Abhijot and another previously arrested accused Rohan Masih in August 2024.

The terrorist had directed the duo to carry out firing at the target in the Sector 10 house.

Abhijot Singh and Rohan Masih had visited the target house twice in August but failed to execute the crime, as per NIA findings.

Following Abhijot’s arrest, the NIA also conducted a search at a location in Karnal, Haryana, on Wednesday morning to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify other suspects in the case.