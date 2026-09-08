NIA arrests PNB manager in Rs 17 crore fake currency case, gets 2-day transit remand

In a major breakthrough in the alleged circulation and storage of counterfeit currency worth around Rs 17 crore at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) currency chest in Saharanpur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a bank employee, Amit Kumar, from Chandigarh.

Kumar was produced before the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh on Tuesday, where NIA sought three days’ transit remand to facilitate his transportation from Chandigarh to the jurisdictional NIA court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

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NIA’s public prosecutor said that an FIR dated August 29, had been registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Sadar Bazar police station in Saharanpur under Section 178 of the BNS, following the detection of counterfeit Indian currency notes worth around Rs 17.29 crore in the PNB currency chest in Saharanpur.

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The FIR pertains to the alleged involvement of three bank employees, including Amit Kumar, who was the joint custodian of the currency chest and was serving as a manager at PNB, Saharanpur, at the relevant time.

Considering the nature and gravity of the offence, the Central Government transferred the investigation to the NIA pursuant to a direction issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 3. The case was subsequently re-registered by NIA’s Lucknow branch.

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During the investigation, Amit Kumar was arrested in Chandigarh on September 7. NIA sought his transit remand, stating that since he had been arrested in Chandigarh, the remand was necessary to lawfully transport him to Lucknow and produce him before the Special NIA Court there.

The agency said it intends to investigate the larger conspiracy, including the source, procurement and movement of the counterfeit currency, as well as ascertain the roles of other persons allegedly involved in the commission of the offence.

After hearing the arguments, the Special Judge of NIA Court, Chandigarh, observed that, considering the distance between Chandigarh and Lucknow and the time required to complete the formalities and make necessary arrangements for transporting the accused, two days of transit remand would suffice.

The court accordingly granted two days’ transit remand and directed the authorities to produce the accused before the concerned court in Lucknow within the stipulated period.