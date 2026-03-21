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Home / Chandigarh / NIA court frames charges in Chandigarh's Sector 10 grenade attack case

NIA court frames charges in Chandigarh's Sector 10 grenade attack case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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A joint team of the CFSL and the UT police at the blast site in Sector 10, Chandigarh. FILE PHOTO
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The Special NIA Court here has framed charges in the Sector 10 grenade attack case and the trial will start on April 2.

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The   accused are charged with the offences punishable  under Sections 109, 351 (2), 333 and 61 of the BNS, Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substance Act-1908, and Sections 13 and 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act-1967.

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The case was registered after a grenade was hurled at a house in Sector 10-D on September 11, 2024. Initially, the UT police had carried out the investigation. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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As per the agency, Rohan Masih and Vishal, the accused, allegedly hurled a hand grenade at the house at the behest of US-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and a Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. The grenade was hurled from an auto-rickshaw. The owner of the house, a retired principal, and his wife had a narrow escape. They were sitting in the verandah just minutes before the attack. The blast damaged windows and garden pots.

After the attack, Passia had allegedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, targeting a retired SP.

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Later, the police arrested the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage.

The NIA claimed that the attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society. As per the NIA investigation, Passia was responsible for recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused — Rohan and Vishal — in March last year. During investigation, the NIA had identified Abhijot Singh, alias Gopi, as a co-conspirator and arrested him. Investigations revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Passia’s terror node Shamsher Shera.

Shera had recruited Abhijot into Passia’s gang. Following his return to India, Abhijot had conducted a recce of the target in July 2024 and, along with Rohan, had attempted to kill the retired officer in August 2024. He had received funds from foreign-based BKI handlers for the job.

In September 2024, Rohan and Vishal carried out the grenade attack. Abhijot was arrested in April this year and has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court.

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