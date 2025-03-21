DT
Home / Chandigarh / NIA files chargesheet against foreign-based terrorists in Chandigarh grenade attack case

NIA files chargesheet against foreign-based terrorists in Chandigarh grenade attack case

US-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda have been chargesheeted
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:09 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the Chandigarh grenade attack case against US-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Two other accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, have also been named in the chargesheet. They hurled the grenade while sitting in an auto-rickshaw. Though, Kuldeep Kumar, the auto-rickshaw driver has not been charged by the NIA.

The grenade attack occurred on September 11, 2024, at a house in Sector 10D, Chandigarh. Initially, the Chandigarh Police investigated the case, which was later transferred to the NIA. The agency probed the wider angle of the conspiracy and the smuggling of weapons and explosives across borders.

According to the NIA, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih hurled a hand grenade at the house at the behest of Happy Passia and Harwinder Singh Rinda. The accused carried out a reconnaissance before the attack and claimed responsibility for the explosion, which targeted a retired superintendent of police.

The police arrested the accused based on CCTV camera footage, which captured their faces. The owner of the house, a retired principal, and his wife narrowly escaped the attack.

