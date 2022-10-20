NIA raid: Lawyers suspend work at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 19

On a call of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, members of the District Bar Association today suspended work in protest against a raid conducted by the NIA at the house of a lawyer in Chandigarh.

Addressing mediapersons, Rajbir Singh Grewal, president of the association, and AS Dharni, former president of the association, said it was unfortunate that the NIA conducted raid on the house of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who had been contesting cases of alleged gangsters. They said the police could not interfere in the judicial process and question lawyers about their clients.

Meanwhile, litigants faced hardships due to the suspension of work by lawyers.