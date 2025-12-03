Night chill deepens, daytime warmth holds

A pronounced contrast between warm days and colder nights was witnessed in the Tricity on Tuesday, with a wide gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 24.2°C and a minimum of 6.6°C, marking an almost 18-degree difference, as per the IMD’s latest bulletin. Mohali (22.6°C) and Panchkula (25.1°C) too registered below-normal daytime temperatures, while their night temperatures stayed firmly in the single digits.

The chill was more intense compared to the plains of Haryana and Punjab, where isolated pockets, particularly in Punjab, also recorded shallow fog and cold wave conditions. The Tricity’s minimum temperatures remained 1-4° C below normal, signalling an early-season nip.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions over the next five days, with minimum temperatures expected to remain in the 6-8°C bracket. Day temperatures are likely to stay steady between 23°C and 25°C, keeping the pronounced thermal contrast intact.