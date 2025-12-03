DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Night chill deepens, daytime warmth holds

Night chill deepens, daytime warmth holds

Wide gap in day, night temperatures in Tricity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People sit around a bonfire to beat the night chill in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

A pronounced contrast between warm days and colder nights was witnessed in the Tricity on Tuesday, with a wide gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 24.2°C and a minimum of 6.6°C, marking an almost 18-degree difference, as per the IMD’s latest bulletin. Mohali (22.6°C) and Panchkula (25.1°C) too registered below-normal daytime temperatures, while their night temperatures stayed firmly in the single digits.

Advertisement

The chill was more intense compared to the plains of Haryana and Punjab, where isolated pockets, particularly in Punjab, also recorded shallow fog and cold wave conditions. The Tricity’s minimum temperatures remained 1-4° C below normal, signalling an early-season nip.

Advertisement

The IMD has forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions over the next five days, with minimum temperatures expected to remain in the 6-8°C bracket. Day temperatures are likely to stay steady between 23°C and 25°C, keeping the pronounced thermal contrast intact.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts